Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Storm warning in effect through Friday afternoon.
Friday, south winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds around 15 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.