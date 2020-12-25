Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High near 55F. SSE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.