Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
