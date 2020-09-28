Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.