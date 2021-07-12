Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.