Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, east winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.