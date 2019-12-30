Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale watch in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming east 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and sleet. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain.
Tuesday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
