Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through late Wednesday night.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 9 feet, subsiding to 7 feet in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 6 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 4 feet.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 8 to 9 feet. A chance of showers.
