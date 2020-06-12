Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.