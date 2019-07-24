Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. 

 

Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags