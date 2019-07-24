Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.