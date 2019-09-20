Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday morning.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet. A chance of showers in the morning.
Tuesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.