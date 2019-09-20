Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday morning.

Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.

Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet. A chance of showers in the morning.

Tuesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.

 

Tags

Recommended for you