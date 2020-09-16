Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night through Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.