Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. 

 

Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 foot. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers.

Monday night and Tuesday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet, building to 9 to 14 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

