Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday morning.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Monday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and sleet. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night and Tuesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.