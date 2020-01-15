Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 45 knots in the evening. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
