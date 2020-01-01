Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
