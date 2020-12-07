Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday afternoon.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to around 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 fet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest. Seas 2 to 4 ft.