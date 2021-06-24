Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night through Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.