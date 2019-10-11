Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 17 to 18 feet. Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas around 19 feet, subsiding to 16 feet after midnight. Rain likely. Patchy fog in the evening.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 15 feet, subsiding to 13 feet in the afternoon. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas around 11 feet, subsiding to 9 feet after midnight.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Monday, southeast winds around 5 knots, increasing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
