Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Small craft advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Monday.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles in the evening.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 4 feet. A chance of showers in the evening.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.