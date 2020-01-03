Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.