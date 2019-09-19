Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday evening.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 5 feet, building to 7 feet after midnight.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 9 to 10 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet, subsiding to 5 feet in the afternoon.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.