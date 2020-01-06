Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of snow.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Wednesday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain and snow.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of light freezing spray.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
