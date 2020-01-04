Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
