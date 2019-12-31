Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale warning in effect through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
