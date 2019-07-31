Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.