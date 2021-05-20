Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.