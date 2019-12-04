Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary

Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday and Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.

Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

