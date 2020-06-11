Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday evening.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.