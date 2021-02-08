Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday through Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.