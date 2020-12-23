Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.