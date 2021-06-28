Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.