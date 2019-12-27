Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain with sleet likely.
Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
