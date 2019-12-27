Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.

Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.

Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain with sleet likely.

Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.

