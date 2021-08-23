Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday afternoon
Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Scattered showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers in the evening.