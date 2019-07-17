Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
