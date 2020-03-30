Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday evening.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night and Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of showers.
