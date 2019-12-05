Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.