Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Storm warning in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 50 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.