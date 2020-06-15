Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.