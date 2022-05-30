Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.

Thursday night east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday and Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.

