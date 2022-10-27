Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.