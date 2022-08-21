Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank

National Marine Sanctuary.

Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.

Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you