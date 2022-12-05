Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Monday, southwinds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Rain.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Rain.
Thursday and Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet.