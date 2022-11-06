Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday through Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.