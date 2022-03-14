Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.