Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.