Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.