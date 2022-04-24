Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night through Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.