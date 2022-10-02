Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary

Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Tuesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.

Wednesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.

Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

Thursday through Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you