Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday through Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.