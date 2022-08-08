Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers and tstms.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Tuesday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night and Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.