Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.